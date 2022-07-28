Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,642 shares during the quarter. Alcoa accounts for 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $68,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 91,201 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,115. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.