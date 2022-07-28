Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $450,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 179.4% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.20. 47,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

