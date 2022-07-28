Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.49% of SL Green Realty worth $25,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SLG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.