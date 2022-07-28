Hosking Partners LLP Sells 11,945 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $100,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $149.03. 91,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,583. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.19. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.