Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,718 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 49.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

