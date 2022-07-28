Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY22 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.8 %

Hubbell stock opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.57. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

