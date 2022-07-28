Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Raised by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $95,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.61.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $477.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day moving average is $438.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

