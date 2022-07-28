Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $36,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.61.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $483.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $497.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

