Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $514.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $510.61.

Humana Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $478.35 on Thursday. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 39.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 71.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

