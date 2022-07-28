Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $520.00

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer's target price points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.22.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $478.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.81. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

