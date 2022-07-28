Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $520.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.22.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $478.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.81. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

