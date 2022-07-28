Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY22 guidance to ~$24.75 EPS.
Humana Trading Up 1.4 %
HUM stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $484.93. 23,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.81. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
