Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 409.6% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANM opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

