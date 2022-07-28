Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

