IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.94

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.94 and last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 7904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.