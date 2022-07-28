ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. ICON Public updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65-11.85 EPS.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.80. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ICON Public from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICON Public stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public Limited ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.