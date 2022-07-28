IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

