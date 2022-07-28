IFG Advisory LLC Has $314,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.