IFG Advisory LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.