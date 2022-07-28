IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

