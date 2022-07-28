IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMVM. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of XMVM opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

