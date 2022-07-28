IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.