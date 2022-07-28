IFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

