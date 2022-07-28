ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

IPA stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.68. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.