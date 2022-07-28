ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
CVE:IPA opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of C$133.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of C$4.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.93.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.