ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th.

CVE:IPA opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of C$133.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of C$4.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.93.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

