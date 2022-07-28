Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. 9,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,534.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Impinj by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

