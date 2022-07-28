Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,865. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

