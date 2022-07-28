Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,865. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

