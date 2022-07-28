Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,962. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

