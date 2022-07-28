Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.
Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:INFY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,962. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
