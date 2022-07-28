Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.61

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.61 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.42). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 589,488 shares trading hands.

Inland Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £78.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inland Homes news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 21,500 shares of Inland Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £9,245 ($11,138.55).

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

