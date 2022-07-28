Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE:INE traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 393,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$15.89 and a one year high of C$22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$181.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile



Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

