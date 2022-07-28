Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.70) per share, for a total transaction of £383.94 ($462.58).
Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($28.30) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($424.52).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,054 ($24.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,367.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,978.23. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,109 ($37.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,300 ($27.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.42) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.72) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,350 ($28.31).
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
