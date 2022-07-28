Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.70) per share, for a total transaction of £383.94 ($462.58).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($28.30) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($424.52).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,054 ($24.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,367.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,978.23. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,109 ($37.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.66) dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

JMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,300 ($27.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.42) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.72) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,350 ($28.31).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

