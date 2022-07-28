Insider Selling: CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Sells $37,116.37 in Stock

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,444 shares in the company, valued at $95,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Lev Peker sold 18,923 shares of CarLotz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $8,704.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, Lev Peker sold 20,145 shares of CarLotz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $10,676.85.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.63. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CarLotz by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

