Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells 189 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $13,067.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

CBSH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

