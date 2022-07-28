Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $827,298.00 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PKI stock opened at $150.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

