Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.00 million-$391.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.66 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.29 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 18,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,993. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

