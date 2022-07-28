Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 90.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 52,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.