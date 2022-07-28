Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.