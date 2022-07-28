International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

