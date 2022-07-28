Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Inuvo

In other news, Director Kenneth Ewell Lee bought 108,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,634. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 146,020 shares of company stock valued at $66,834. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.26% of Inuvo worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

