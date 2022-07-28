Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,808 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 58,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 295,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,272 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NYSE:NEE traded up $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 382,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

