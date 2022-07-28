Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $69.36 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $69,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 645.5% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UNH traded up $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $540.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. The company has a market capitalization of $507.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

