Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.