Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $306.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

