Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.
Insider Activity
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $17,247,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.