Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $17,247,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

