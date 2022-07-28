IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Jungsang Kim Acquires 5,000 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
IonQ Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.10 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
