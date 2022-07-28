IOST (IOST) 1-Day Volume Tops $21.14 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $256.82 million and $21.14 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,808.57 or 0.99924705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00173833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00126463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029617 BTC.

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

