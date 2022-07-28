IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.79. 3,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,730. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

