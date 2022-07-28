IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.03 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.27.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
