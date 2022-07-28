IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.03 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

