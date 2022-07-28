Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,622. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4,381.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 48.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

