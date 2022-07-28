iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

TLT stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

