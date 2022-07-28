iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,965 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $104.10 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

